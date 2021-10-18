Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th Medical Group redeployment

    99th Medical Group redeployment

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 99th Medical Group are welcomed home from a recent deployment to Southwest Asia by friends and family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2021. The service members were deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman
    Bailee A. Darbasie)

    This work, 99th Medical Group redeployment, by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment
    welcome home
    Nellis AFB
    99th Medical Group
    Mike O’Callaghan

