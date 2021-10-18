Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, the adjutant general for the Colorado National Guard, shares lunch with members of the 1st Infantry Division's (Forward) Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD), composed of Colorado Army National Guard soldiers, during a command visit to Poznan, Poland, Oct. 18, 2021. MCP-ODs are created to provide additional support and strengthen active duty division and corps headquarters elements during deployments. The location of forward bases, like Atlantic Resolve’s Division Headquarters in Poland, provides both the flexibility and tactical control allowing Atlantic Resolve forces to move swiftly throughout the region, enhancing training opportunities and further assuring allies and partners of the U.S. Army’s unwavering commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Caroline Pirchner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:53 Photo ID: 6897933 VIRIN: 211018-Z-AA833-1016 Resolution: 3630x2378 Size: 3.92 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado National Guard’s adjutant general visits 1ID MCP-OD [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Caroline Pirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.