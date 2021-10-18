Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado National Guard’s adjutant general visits 1ID MCP-OD [Image 1 of 3]

    Colorado National Guard’s adjutant general visits 1ID MCP-OD

    POZNAN, POLAND

    10.18.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Caroline Pirchner 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, the adjutant general for the Colorado National Guard, shares lunch with members of the 1st Infantry Division's (Forward) Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD), composed of Colorado Army National Guard soldiers, during a command visit to Poznan, Poland, Oct. 18, 2021. MCP-ODs are created to provide additional support and strengthen active duty division and corps headquarters elements during deployments. The location of forward bases, like Atlantic Resolve’s Division Headquarters in Poland, provides both the flexibility and tactical control allowing Atlantic Resolve forces to move swiftly throughout the region, enhancing training opportunities and further assuring allies and partners of the U.S. Army’s unwavering commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Caroline Pirchner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:53
    Photo ID: 6897933
    VIRIN: 211018-Z-AA833-1016
    Resolution: 3630x2378
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado National Guard’s adjutant general visits 1ID MCP-OD [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Caroline Pirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

