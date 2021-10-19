Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom [Image 2 of 3]

    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Jacob Kubel, from left, Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife conservation scientist, Scott Sheehan, 66th Civil Engineering Division environmental engineer, Christi Gabriel, Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands natural resources specialist, discuss results during a site survey at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 19. The site survey visit will help wildlife specialists conduct an amphibian habitat evaluation on base in the spring. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6897846
    VIRIN: 211019-F-JW594-1122
    Resolution: 1680x1118
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom
    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom
    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands
    Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT