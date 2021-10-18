A C-17 Globemaster III sits on a flight line after a cargo offload Oct. 18, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The C-17, from Travis Air Force Base, California, delivered equipment for the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron in support of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6897685
|VIRIN:
|211018-F-DU706-1341
|Resolution:
|5475x3643
|Size:
|21.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Deployed Airman’s dedication spans two services, five decades [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed Airman's dedication spans two services, five decades
