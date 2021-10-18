A C-17 Globemaster III sits on a flight line after a cargo offload Oct. 18, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The C-17, from Travis Air Force Base, California, delivered equipment for the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron in support of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 07:50 Photo ID: 6897685 VIRIN: 211018-F-DU706-1341 Resolution: 5475x3643 Size: 21.91 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Airman’s dedication spans two services, five decades [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.