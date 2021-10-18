Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Airman's dedication spans two services, five decades [Image 7 of 10]

    Deployed Airman’s dedication spans two services, five decades

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Cordoves, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo supervisor, offloads cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III Oct. 18, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Cordoves joined the Air Force in 1984, switched to the Army two years later and returned to the Air Force after a 20-year gap in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6897679
    VIRIN: 211018-F-DU706-1195
    Resolution: 3351x2232
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Airman's dedication spans two services, five decades [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Veterans Day
    332nd AEW
    Homestead ARB
    APS

