Deployed Airman’s dedication spans two services, five decades

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Cordoves, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo supervisor, waits to unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III Oct. 18, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Cordoves joined the Air Force in 1984, switched to the Army two years later and returned to the Air Force after a 20-year gap in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

