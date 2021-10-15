Erin Sawyer, senior foreign policy advisor to the commander of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, speaks with Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing during her visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. Sawyer traveled with the Third Air Force command team to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, USAFE-AFAFRICA, and U.S. European Command. Third AF issues directives to subordinate commands and takes action on behalf of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander as directed. The command takes deliberate actions to develop Airmen and their families; confronts global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend our country and our allies; and utilizes dedicated efforts to deliver peace to our nation and its allies by fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

This work, Third AF commander visits Incirlik AB, engages with Titan Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.