    Third AF commander visits Incirlik AB, engages with Titan Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    Third AF commander visits Incirlik AB, engages with Titan Airmen

    TURKEY

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, orders food from the Sultan’s Inn dining facility during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. Reed traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. Third AF issues directives to subordinate commands and takes action on behalf of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander as directed. The command takes deliberate actions to develop Airmen and their families; confronts global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend our country and our allies; and utilizes dedicated efforts to deliver peace to our nation and its allies by fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 04:50
    Photo ID: 6897556
    VIRIN: 211015-F-UN009-1004
    Resolution: 5948x3970
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Third AF commander visits Incirlik AB, engages with Titan Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

