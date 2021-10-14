Incirlik AB leaders welcome Third AF commander

U.S. Air Force Col. John Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, welcomes U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. Reed traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. Third AF issues directives to subordinate commands and takes action on behalf of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander as directed. The command takes deliberate actions to develop Airmen and their families; confronts global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend our country and our allies; and utilizes dedicated efforts to deliver peace to our nation and its allies by fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

