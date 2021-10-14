Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    246th Navy Birthday Celebration at NAF Atsugi [Image 3 of 3]

    246th Navy Birthday Celebration at NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    211014-N-VI040-1090 ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 14, 2021) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan celebrates the Navy's 246th birthday with a fireworks display at Taylor Field onboard the installation Oct. 14, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 02:42
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, 246th Navy Birthday Celebration at NAF Atsugi [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    246th Navy Birthday

