USS Essex Underway Operations

ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 20, 2021) Landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU 5) departs the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Oct. 20. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

