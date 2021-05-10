Alkan Ipekbayrak, Incirlik Air Base Fire inspector, extinguishes a controlled fire at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2021. The 39th Civil Engineer Squadron offered base personnel fire safety and smoke alarm proficiency lessons during Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
This work, Incirlik Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week, 2021, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
