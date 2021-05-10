Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week, 2021

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Alkan Ipekbayrak, Incirlik Air Base Fire inspector, extinguishes a controlled fire at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2021. The 39th Civil Engineer Squadron offered base personnel fire safety and smoke alarm proficiency lessons during Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

