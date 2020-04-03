Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise warrior shock MITS certification

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    A Soldier with the 2nd Brigade Intelligence Squadron stands guard during Exercise Warrior Shock at Kahuku Military Range, Hawaii, March 2, 2020. During this exercise, intelligence specialists certify their skills in the field through the military intelligence training strategy, or MITS, to ensure their highest level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto)

