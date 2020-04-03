Exercise warrior shock MITS certification

A Soldier with the 2nd Brigade Intelligence Squadron stands guard during Exercise Warrior Shock at Kahuku Military Range, Hawaii, March 2, 2020. During this exercise, intelligence specialists certify their skills in the field through the military intelligence training strategy, or MITS, to ensure their highest level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto)

