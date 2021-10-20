211020-N-LR048-1020 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Thomas Herron, from Ashtabula, Ohio, receives the influenza vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
