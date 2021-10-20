Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211020-N-LR048-1013 [Image 6 of 7]

    211020-N-LR048-1013

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211020-N-LR048-1013 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Liz Lebron, from Deltona, Fla., fills a syringe with the influenza vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6897158
    VIRIN: 211020-N-LR048-1013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211020-N-LR048-1013 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211020-N-LR048-1052
    211020-N-LR048-1047
    211020-N-LR048-1065
    211020-N-LR048-1059
    211020-N-LR048-1032
    211020-N-LR048-1013
    211020-N-LR048-1020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    U.S. Navy
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT