211020-N-LR048-1013 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Liz Lebron, from Deltona, Fla., fills a syringe with the influenza vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
