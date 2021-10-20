211020-N-LR048-1032 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Airman Dontay Thomas, from Jacksonville, Fla., wire brushes a vari-nozzle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6897157
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-LR048-1032
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
