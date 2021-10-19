Airmen Plays Volleyball With Afghan Evacuee Child

An Airman assigned to Task Force Holloman plays volleyball with an Afghan evacuee child at Aman Omid Village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

