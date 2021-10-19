Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Plays Volleyball With Afghan Evacuee Child

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    An Airman assigned to Task Force Holloman plays volleyball with an Afghan evacuee child at Aman Omid Village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    VIRIN: 211019-A-FL291-002
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
