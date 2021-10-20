211020-N-LR048-1065 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Wilder Begay (left), from Flagstaff, Ariz., and Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Declan Black, from Greenville, N.Y., perform maintenance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6897154
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-LR048-1065
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
