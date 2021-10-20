Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211020-N-LR048-1065 [Image 3 of 7]

    211020-N-LR048-1065

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211020-N-LR048-1065 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Wilder Begay (left), from Flagstaff, Ariz., and Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Declan Black, from Greenville, N.Y., perform maintenance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
