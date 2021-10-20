211020-N-LR048-1052 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 20, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Arni Jane Dimabuyu, from Guam, updates an equipment validation verification check sheet aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6897151
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-LR048-1052
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211020-N-LR048-1052 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
