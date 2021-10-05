Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howitzer [Image 4 of 8]

    Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howitzer

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Retired Lt. Col. Dick Stoops greases the gun tube on a M114A2 Howitzer on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky on May 10, 2021. Stoops restored the decommissioned gun during the summer of 2021 (U.S. Army photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jesse Elbouab).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 12:22
    Photo ID: 6896536
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-OX664-1002
    Resolution: 6454x4384
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howitzer [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howitzer

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    howitzer
    Frankfort
    Boone National Guard Center
    restored
    Dick Stoops

