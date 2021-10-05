CH-54 Flying Crane transporting a Howitzer to Firebase Sledge, Vietnam on top of Bach Ma Mountain in August 1969 (Photo Courtesy of Retired Lt. Col. Dick Stoops).
Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howitzer
