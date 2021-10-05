CH-54 Flying Crane "hooking out" a Howizter from Alpha Battery, 2/11th Field Artillery Brigade from Firebase Spear to Firebase Fury, Vietnam in March 1969 (Photo courtesy of Retired Lt. Col. Dick Stoops).
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6896533
|VIRIN:
|211020-Z-DO489-0001
|Resolution:
|1954x1870
|Size:
|616.02 KB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howizter [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky National Guard Veteran restores Howitzer
LEAVE A COMMENT