    Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 Orlando Air & Space Show [Image 57 of 63]

    Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 Orlando Air &amp; Space Show

    SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Bush 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Orlando Air and Space Show in Sanford, Florida, October 15, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo/SSgt Cory W. Bush)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 12:29
    Photo ID: 6896519
    VIRIN: 211015-F-VJ293-1060
    Resolution: 4867x3245
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: SANFORD, FL, US 
    This work, Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 Orlando Air & Space Show [Image 63 of 63], by SSgt Cory Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Florida
    Aerial Demonstration Squadron
    Air Force Thunderbirds
    Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron
    Orlando Air & Space Show

