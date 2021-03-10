Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2021 [Image 6 of 7]

    The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2021

    ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA

    10.03.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Canadian Air Force Instructor Pilot teaches a young girl about a trainer aircraft during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Oct. 3, 2021.The event gave Airmen from Fairchild an opportunity to empower young ladies, and inspire them to pursue various career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 21:21
    Photo ID: 6895670
    VIRIN: 211003-F-PM638-1084
    Resolution: 3467x2309
    Size: 677.75 KB
    Location: ABBOTSFORD, BC, CA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    Air Mobility Command
    Women
    U.S. Air Force
    Abbotsford
    The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too

