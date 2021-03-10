The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2021

A Royal Canadian Air Force Instructor Pilot teaches a young girl about a trainer aircraft during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Oct. 3, 2021.The event gave Airmen from Fairchild an opportunity to empower young ladies, and inspire them to pursue various career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

