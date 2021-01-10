U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal Maldonado, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and Military Working Dog Lili, observe Master Sgt. Lauren Powell, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, as she conducts aerial refueling aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker while on route to “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Oct. 1, 2021. The event gave Airmen from Fairchild an opportunity to empower young ladies, and inspire them to pursue various career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.19.2021 21:21 Photo ID: 6895664 VIRIN: 211001-F-PM638-1091 Resolution: 4289x2857 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ABBOTSFORD, BC, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.