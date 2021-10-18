Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California lawmakers pass bill for license reciprocity for military spouses

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    California Governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill. New state license reciprocity legislation was signed and passed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oct. 8, 2021, easing restrictions for veterans and spouses of California active-duty service members to actively practice certain professions or vocations. (courtesy photo)

