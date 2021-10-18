California lawmakers pass bill for license reciprocity for military spouses

California Governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill. New state license reciprocity legislation was signed and passed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oct. 8, 2021, easing restrictions for veterans and spouses of California active-duty service members to actively practice certain professions or vocations. (courtesy photo)

