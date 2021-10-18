California Governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill. New state license reciprocity legislation was signed and passed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oct. 8, 2021, easing restrictions for veterans and spouses of California active-duty service members to actively practice certain professions or vocations. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6894054
|VIRIN:
|211018-F-F3215-1001
|Resolution:
|2560x1920
|Size:
|799.48 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California lawmakers pass bill for license reciprocity for military spouses, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
California lawmakers pass bill for license reciprocity for military spouses
LEAVE A COMMENT