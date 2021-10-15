Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) [Image 14 of 14]

    Makin Island Close-In Weapons System (CIWS)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 15, 2021) – Chief Fire Controlman Ethan Warren, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cassandra Croitor remove a close-in weapons system loader aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Oct. 15. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6894013
    VIRIN: 211015-N-LR905-1107
    Resolution: 4086x6129
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

