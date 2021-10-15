PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 15, 2021) – Chief Fire Controlman Ethan Warren, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cassandra Croitor remove a close-in weapons system loader aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Oct. 15. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6894013
|VIRIN:
|211015-N-LR905-1107
|Resolution:
|4086x6129
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Makin Island Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT