Captain Katie Lunning, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacutation Squadron critical care air transport team registered nurse stands infront of a C-17 Globemaster III Oct. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Lunning participated in one of the largest human airlifts in United States history by providing medical care to evacuees’ or service members while on board a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

