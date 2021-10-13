Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Katie Lunning, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacutation Squadron critical care air transport team registered nurse stands infront of a C-17 Globemaster III Oct. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Lunning participated in one of the largest human airlifts in United States history by providing medical care to evacuees’ or service members while on board a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    medical
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Evacuation

