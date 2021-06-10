Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Place Like Home: CVW-5 returns from deployment with 5th, 7th fleet [Image 7 of 8]

    No Place Like Home: CVW-5 returns from deployment with 5th, 7th fleet

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Allen, an E-2D Hawkeye pilot assigned to Carrier Air Wing 5, and Fredericksburg, Virginia native, hugs his family upon his return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. The air wing’s return completed a 5th and 7th Fleet deployment, embarked aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they provided airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conducted drawdown operations in Afghanistan and flew missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 02:37
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
