No Place Like Home: CVW-5 returns from deployment with 5th, 7th fleet

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Allen, an E-2D Hawkeye pilot assigned to Carrier Air Wing 5, and Fredericksburg, Virginia native, hugs his family upon his return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. The air wing’s return completed a 5th and 7th Fleet deployment, embarked aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they provided airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conducted drawdown operations in Afghanistan and flew missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

