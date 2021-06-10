No Place Like Home: CVW-5 returns from deployment with 5th, 7th fleet

An E-2D Hawkeye with Carrier Air Wing 5 taxis onto the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. The air wing’s return completed a 5th and 7th Fleet deployment, embarked aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), where they provided airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conducted drawdown operations in Afghanistan and flew missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

