Rear Admiral Lahti Speaks With 35th Fighter Wing Commander

MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 15, 2021) – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti (right), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, on the relationship between the Navy and Air Force in Misawa. Lahti, who took over as CNFJ/CNRJ in July, was visiting the area to meet with personnel and familiarize himself, and his staff, with facilities in and around Misawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

