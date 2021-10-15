Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Admiral Lahti Speaks With 35th Fighter Wing Commander

    Rear Admiral Lahti Speaks With 35th Fighter Wing Commander

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 15, 2021) – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti (right), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, on the relationship between the Navy and Air Force in Misawa. Lahti, who took over as CNFJ/CNRJ in July, was visiting the area to meet with personnel and familiarize himself, and his staff, with facilities in and around Misawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 01:14
    Photo ID: 6889289
    VIRIN: 211015-N-GR586-1007
    Resolution: 7447x4965
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Lahti Speaks With 35th Fighter Wing Commander, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    Interoperability
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT