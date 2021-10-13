Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Celebrate Navy Birthday in Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 13, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran (center), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Cmdr. Rob Allen (right), and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd, both assigned to NAF Misawa, cut a birthday cake to celebrate the Navy’s 246th birthday. In accordance with Navy tradition, the Sailors cutting the cake are the youngest and oldest aged Sailors at the command, as well as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    TAGS

    CNFJ
    Navy Birthday
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM
    CNRJ

