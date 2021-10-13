Sailors Celebrate Navy Birthday in Misawa

MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 13, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran (center), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Cmdr. Rob Allen (right), and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd, both assigned to NAF Misawa, cut a birthday cake to celebrate the Navy’s 246th birthday. In accordance with Navy tradition, the Sailors cutting the cake are the youngest and oldest aged Sailors at the command, as well as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

