U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base Washington, Aug. 8, 2021. This helps the SERE Airmen get a feel for how they should react in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)

