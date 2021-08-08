U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base Washington, Aug. 8, 2021. This helps the SERE Airmen get a feel for how they should react in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:52 Photo ID: 6889159 VIRIN: 210808-F-PQ413-085 Resolution: 6880x5503 Size: 6.92 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.