    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 19 of 21]

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanne White 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base Washington, Aug. 8, 2021. This helps the SERE Airmen get a feel for how they should react in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:50
    Photo ID: 6889158
    VIRIN: 210808-F-PQ413-034
    Resolution: 6880x5503
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel get ready to be flipped upside down in the water at Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

