U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel train water survival techniques at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 8, 2021. Water survival training allows the SERE specialists to experience different scenarios that may happen in a water setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)

