U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel train water survival techniques at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 8, 2021. Water survival training allows the SERE specialists to experience different scenarios that may happen in a water setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6889155
|VIRIN:
|210808-F-PQ413-806
|Resolution:
|6105x4885
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel train water survival techniques at Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
