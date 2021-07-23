Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker, receives a folded flag from an honor guard Airman at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021. The folding of the flag is a time honored tradition for retirement ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6889154
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-PQ413-188
|Location:
|WA, US
This work, Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker, receives a folded flag from an honor guard Airman at Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
