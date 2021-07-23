U.S. Air Force Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander (left), gives a farewell speech for Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker (right), for completing over 20 years in service to the Air Force at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021. Mrs. Sunde completed 41 years as a federal civilian employee to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6889144
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-PQ413-953
|Resolution:
|4797x3837
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
