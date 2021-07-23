Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker, gives a closing speech at her retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021. The final speech allows her to thank each person that attended and those that have supported her through her Air Force journey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:50 Photo ID: 6889143 VIRIN: 210723-F-PQ413-898 Resolution: 6880x5503 Size: 3.26 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker, gives a closing speech at her retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.