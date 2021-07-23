Mrs. Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker (right), receives an award for Meritorious Civilian Service from retired Col. Brian Newberry (left) at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021. Civilians who have contributed a lot to the Air Force receive this award as an honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:50 Photo ID: 6889142 VIRIN: 210723-F-PQ413-831 Resolution: 6397x5118 Size: 3.95 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mrs. Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker (right), receives an award for Meritorious Civilian Service from retired Col. Brian Newberry (left) at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.