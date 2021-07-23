Fairchild leadership and family of Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker, gathered for her retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021. They wanted to show their congratulations for her time in the military and were happy to see her finally end her career on a high note. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanne White)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6889141
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-PQ413-753
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild leadership and family of Ruth Sunde, 92nd Medical Group social worker, gathered for her retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 26, 2021 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT