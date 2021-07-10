Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Aviation at Ogden general supply specialist selected as one of the nation’s best

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Leon Moore 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Aaron Wessman, a general supply specialist with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Ogden, Utah, was selected as one of 21 Defense Department Outstanding Employees with a Disability for 2021. He was recognized during the 41st Annual Secretary of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony held virtually from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021.

    This work, DLA Aviation at Ogden general supply specialist selected as one of the nation’s best, by Leon Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Hill Air Force Base
    DLA Aviation
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    People and Culture
    DLA Aviation at Ogden
    Defense Logistics Agency Equal Employment Opportunity Diversity and Inclusion Office
    DLA Equal Employment Opportunity Diversity and Inclusion Office

