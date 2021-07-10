DLA Aviation at Ogden general supply specialist selected as one of the nation’s best

Aaron Wessman, a general supply specialist with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Ogden, Utah, was selected as one of 21 Defense Department Outstanding Employees with a Disability for 2021. He was recognized during the 41st Annual Secretary of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony held virtually from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021.

