    NEX Souda Bay assists newly selected Chief Petty Officers with their new uniforms [Image 4 of 4]

    NEX Souda Bay assists newly selected Chief Petty Officers with their new uniforms

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    10.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Newly selected Chief Petty Officers got fitted for their first khaki uniforms at NEX Souda Bay, Greece. The NEX tailor was on site to assist with measurements and make any alterations to the new uniforms. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) implemented safety measures at all its NEX locations around the world to keep the CPO Selectees and their mentors safe while being fitted for and purchasing their new uniforms. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 10:22
    Photo ID: 6885993
    VIRIN: 211014-N-QY289-0004
    Resolution: 3929x2084
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Navy Exchange Service Command

