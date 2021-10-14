NEX Souda Bay assists newly selected Chief Petty Officers with their new uniforms

Newly selected Chief Petty Officers got fitted for their first khaki uniforms at NEX Souda Bay, Greece. The NEX tailor was on site to assist with measurements and make any alterations to the new uniforms. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) implemented safety measures at all its NEX locations around the world to keep the CPO Selectees and their mentors safe while being fitted for and purchasing their new uniforms. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

