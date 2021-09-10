U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron play soccer at the Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2021. As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks)

