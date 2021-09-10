U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron play soccer at the Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2021. As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 02:54
|Photo ID:
|6885472
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-DJ879-1011
|Resolution:
|7696x5497
|Size:
|15.53 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
