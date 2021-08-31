Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Controlling Chaos

    Controlling Chaos

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.31.2021

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harold S. Balcom III (left) and U.S. Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Crabtree (right), air traffic control liaisons assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, pose for a photo on the flightline at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, just after returning from a forward deployment to Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. The two Airmen joined coalition forces in providing air traffic control support for non-combatant evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, controlling more than 1,000 aircraft over a 12-day period and contributing to the evacuation of over 120,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick).

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
