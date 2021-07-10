11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs

211007-M-ON629-2799 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2021) Marines assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment boat team, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maritime navigation training aboard rigid inflatable boats, Oct. 8. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

Date Taken: 10.07.2021
Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, ARABIAN GULF