Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs [Image 3 of 4]

    11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs

    USS PEARL HARBOR, ARABIAN GULF

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    211007-M-ON629-2799 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2021) Marines assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment boat team, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maritime navigation training aboard rigid inflatable boats, Oct. 8. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6884463
    VIRIN: 211007-M-ON629-2799
    Resolution: 3172x2115
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs
    11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs
    11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs
    11th MEU ADRD conducts maritime navigation aboard RIBs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    ADRD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT