    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit receives a gender and diversity class [Image 3 of 4]

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit receives a gender and diversity class

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Pickett attend a gender and diversity class aboard Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2021. The primary job of the Gender Advisor is to provide guidance and advice to commanders on how to integrate gender perspective into operations and missions, crisis and conflict analysis, concepts, doctrine, procedures, and education and training. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least
    50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 16:47
    Photo ID: 6881826
    VIRIN: 211009-M-EM580-1044
    Resolution: 5929x3953
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit receives a gender and diversity class [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Fort Pickett
    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Task Force Pickett

