Delaina Sawyers, the gender advisor to Task Force Pickett Commander, gives a gender and diversity class to U.S. Marines aboard Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2021. The primary job of the Gender Advisor is to provide guidance and advice to commanders on how to integrate gender perspective into operations and missions, crisis and conflict analysis, concepts, doctrine, procedures, and education and training. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 16:46 Photo ID: 6881825 VIRIN: 211009-M-EM580-1018 Resolution: 6412x4275 Size: 20.24 MB Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit receives a gender and diversity class [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.