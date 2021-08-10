211008-N-HI500-2149 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2021)

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at Marina Green during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6881747 VIRIN: 211008-N-HI500-2149 Resolution: 4107x2738 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Flight Demonstration [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.