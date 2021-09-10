Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

Evacuees are shuttled to the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal to prepare to board outbound flights to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, resume Oct. 9, 2021. Outbound flights were temporarily paused at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of an abundance of caution due to the discovery of a small number of measles cases in the United States among recently arrived evacuees from Afghanistan. Approximately 8,800 evacuees received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and the majority of eligible evacuees received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

